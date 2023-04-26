Ojibway national urban park bill to go before senate

The bill to turn Ojibway into a national urban park will now go before the senate.

In a nearly unanimous vote of 319 to one, Bill C-248 passed third reading in the House of Commons Wednesday afternoon.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse, who drafted the original bill, says he’s elated by the support and is hopeful it will pass in the senate before the summer break.

"This will provide the proper protection — just like Point Pelee, Jasper and Banff,” he said. “We will have the same protection just like those iconic parks - and that's what I wanted the full deal - the complete deal - the gold standard."

The proposed park will include Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, The Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve and Ojibway Shores.

That’s 33 acres of greenspace and the last remaining, undeveloped natural shoreline in the Windsor-Detroit area.

The area is home to hundreds of endangered species, which rely on migration through surrounding local parks for survival.