Those who like to take their daily walk through Ojibway Park will have to explore another trail for a few days as city staff works to maintain the area.

Ojibway Park will be closed to the public this week between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday.

The three days of closure will allow staff to replenish mulch on the trail surfaces “which is necessary to maintain the safety of the trail system for users,” the City of Windsor said in a news release.

The city says this type of maintenance is ideal during the winter when the ground is frozen and wildlife are in hibernation.

Some other city-owned natural areas to discover include Black Oak Heritage Park, Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Oakwood Natural Area, South Cameron Natural Area and Little River Corridor.