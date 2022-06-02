Okanagan cat survives backyard coyote mauling
A cat in B.C.'s Okanagan has survived a coyote attack but suffered serious injuries to its face and jaw.
The small black cat named Toby was wearing a harness and attached to a tether in his Lake Country backyard when he was attacked by the coyote.
The owner told Castanet she was shocked by the Sunday morning mauling.
“My neighbour came and knocked on my door and said, 'You should bring your cat in, there’s coyotes on top of the hill,'" Sheila Devilliers told Castanet in an interview.
“So I went out and picked him up and he had hitchhiker burs on him. I started pulling them off his fur and then I noticed that my arms were covered in blood.”
An online fundraiser on the website GoFundMe, set up by someone identifying himself as Devilliers' son, describes the treatment the seven-month-old cat received for his injuries – and credits his harness with saving his life.
"Toby's jaw was successfully wired back together, and the skin and gums reattached to his jaw as best they could," it says.
While Toby is back home, the fundraiser says he is only being hand-fed soft food and is expected to require more visits to the vet.
