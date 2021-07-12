Okanagan Falls fire: Local state of emergency declared; 600 properties on evacuation alert

A state of local emergency has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen as one of the newest wildfires in B.C. threatens 77 homes near the south Okanagan community of Okanagan Falls at the south end of Skaha Lake.

Flames broke out yesterday just east of Skaha Lake and the B.C. Wildfire Service says about 600 properties in the same area are on evacuation alert as the out-of-control blaze is now estimated at five square kilometres.

The wildfire service says more than 300 active fires are currently burning, including one that has prompted an evacuation alert for the resort municipality of Sun Peaks, north of Kamloops, and evacuation orders for more than 100 nearby properties.

Officials at Sun Peaks say the resort is closed today and they expect more information about the resort's response will be released later in the day.