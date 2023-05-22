Okay, it shouldn't rain today: Sunny Victoria Day in Ottawa
It's shaping up to be a pleasant and sunny Victoria Day in Ottawa, with no forecast precipitation.
On Sunday, downtown Ottawa was hit with a sudden downpour as a band of heavy showers developed around La Pêche, Que. in the afternoon and made its way southeast. It missed the airport, however, so the official rainfall total for Sunday is 0 mm. The weather agency was forecasting a 30 per cent chance of showers Sunday.
According to Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa, no such chance of showers exists for the holiday Monday. Instead, it's a clear sky with a high of 18 C.
- RELATED: What's happening this long weekend in Ottawa
- RELATED: What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day
Overnight, expect a bit of patchy frost in some parts of the region. A frost advisory remains in effect, cautioning people to cover up plants in frost-prone areas. The overnight low is 4 C in the city and 2 C in the suburbs, according to the 11 a.m. forecast.
Tuesday's forecast is sunny with a high of 23 C.
Showers are expected Wednesday with a high of 13 C.
After that, mainly sunny skies are in the forecast through the rest of the week.
