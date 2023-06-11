Okotoks bats erupt for 16 hits in 14-6 triumph over Giants in Fort Mac

The Okotoks Dawgs snapped a mini-slump Saturday, defeating the Fort McMurray Giants 14-6.

After dropping the first two of a four-game series, the Dawgs came alive at the plate Saturday, ringing up 16 hits and adding 12 walks.

Connor Crowson led the way with three hits, two walks, five runs scored and an RBI.

Cole Cramer had two hits, two walks and scored two runs.

Garret Maloney pitched three and two-third innings, giving up four runs on seven hits. He struck out five.

The outpouring of offence came after the Dawgs dropped a 2-1 cliffhanger Friday night.

The two squads wrap up their four-game series Sunday afternoon as the Dawgs go for the series split.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Okotoks returns to Seaman Stadium Wednesday night, when they take on the Sylvan Lake Gulls at 7:05 p.m.

