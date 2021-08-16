Okotoks issues mandatory outdoor watering ban, boil water advisory as leak hinders reservoir supply

The Town of Okotoks has issued a mandatory outdoor watering ban for the entire town and enacted a boil water advisory for several neighbourhoods in response to the low water supply in the town's reservoirs.

According to the provincial government, a leak in the north end of Okotoks has "compromised the water levels in two reservoirs" and "the water lines have been re-pressurized."

As of Monday morning, boil water advisories are in place for the following areas:

D'Arcy Ranch;

Crystal Shores;

Wedderburn;

Crystal Green;

Air Ranch;

Suntree;

Sections of Sandstone; and,

Sections of Crystal Ridge

"While we continue to monitor demands on the water system, the depressurization has required citizens to follow a boil water advisory," said Chris Radford, operations & water utilities director for the Town of Okotoks. "We need to continue being vigilant in water conservation efforts."

Residents of the designated areas are asked to boil water for at least a minute before drinking or utilizing the water for food preparation or dental care.

In a statement, Fire Chief Trevor Birce says the reservoir levels are approaching a level where water must be strictly reserved for potential fire suppression efforts.

According to town officials, the boil water advisory will remain in place until the flushing of the lines and bacteriological testing is complete.