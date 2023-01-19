Okotoks Oilers forward shows off his puck skills

The game of hockey has certainly changed over the years and one of the biggest differences is the skill level that young hockey players show.

They see something that their favourite NHL player does on the ice and they want to try it the next time they're at practice.

Okotoks Oilers forward Sam Huck falls into that category. The 18-year-old says he's been working on his puck skills since he was a youngster.

"Just with my friends on the outdoor rink playing hockey," he said.

"Trying new things, trying some new moves that we saw online, it probably started back then," Huck added. "I've always liked playing around with pucks and to see what I could do with them so it was always fun doing it."

SLICK BREAKAWAY MOVE

Hucks's latest trick came when the Oilers were having a breakaway competition. He picked up the puck with his stick, moved in and did a double spin and then deposited the puck in the top corner. It was a move he knew he was going to try.

Whoaaaa https://t.co/DLnZc7rfJ8

"I try that a lot in practice when I fool around. I do that move a lot so I thought I'd try it out in a shootout and see what happens," he said. "Once I get {the puck) up it's pretty easy to get the spinning going. But just getting it up and getting control of it is the hard part."

TEAMMATES IN AWE

When the Oilers posted the video on social media it blew up. Oilers Captain Dean Spak says Huck always has a few tricks up his sleeve when he has the puck and he's in awe of his skills.

"I've played against him for almost my whole life and his creativity playing against him is a lot to deal with," he said.

"It's pretty good to have him on your team because some of the playe he makes, you've just got to sit back and just say holy crap, did he really just do that?"

HIGHLY SKILLED

Oilers Head Coach Tyler Deis has coached a lot of skilled players over the years and he says Huck is right up there with the best of them.

"At least in the top three of the most athletic athletes that I've ever had the pleasure of coaching," Deis said.

"It is pretty neat what he can do and not just with his hands but also with his feet and it's a privilege to coach a guy with that athleticism."

PRACTICE MOVE

As for trying the double spin move in a real game, Huck isn't too sure about that.

"Probably not in a game," he laughed.

"Probably wouldn't try risking that."

Huck is a product of the Calgary Buffalo system. He's committed to going to Western Michigan University on a scholarship in the next couple of years.

Huck and his teammates are now on the road for four games beginning on Friday night when they face the Drayton Valley Thunder.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Shayne Tibbles, Ryan Neumann, and Ethan Rowland score for the Oilers in a 3-2 win over Camrose on Tuesday night, the team's seventh straight win at home! #AJHL pic.twitter.com/fSROXwRZty