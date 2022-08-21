Okotoks Oilers to kick off pre-season with free exhibition game Aug.31

Hockey season isn't that far off, and the Okotoks Oilers announced an extra-special exhibition game Saturday to kick off their pre-season.

The team announced that they're welcoming fans back to the Centennial Arena Aug.31, when they'll play an afternoon matinee against the Wisconsin Lumberjacks of the Superior International Junior Hockey League.

Puck drop against the Lumberjacks is 2 p.m. and admission is free.

The team said in a release that "due to the late addition of the game to the schedule, and the timing necessitated by ice availability, the team will not charge any admission fee for the game and will apply general seating for the game."

NEW: The Oilers welcome the entire Okotoks community to the Centennial Arena FREE of charge for our newly-announced preseason opener on August 31st against the SIJHL's Wisconsin Lumberjacks!



Details --> https://t.co/obQ6IvopcD #AJHL pic.twitter.com/2A0j73iMIY

The team is encouraging the entire community – still basking in the glow of the Okotoks Dawgs winning the WCBL championship last Thursday – to come out and enjoy their first look at the 2022-23 squad, which will just be wrapping up training camp.

The Lumberjacks, who play out of Spooner, Wisconsin, will be the first U.S.-based to play a Junior A hockey game in Okotoks.

The game will also be broadcast live on HockeyTV.