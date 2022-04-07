Okotoks RCMP investigate theft of catalytic converters

Okotoks RCMP has released surveillance images of a suspect linked to the thefts of catalytic converters that caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Two catalytic converters were stolen from a vehicle parked at Christ Redeemer School Warehouse about 10:30 p.m. on March 27, which RCMP say resulted in $7,000 damage.

Two suspects were captured on surveillance walking toward the business and then leaving the area a short time later.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing jeans, white shoes with black laces, a green jacket and a black sweater with yellow writing.

He was carrying a grey backpack and wearing a grey toque and a black face covering.

The second suspect is described as a male wearing all black, a grey toque and grey face covering. He was carrying a black bag.

Three catalytic converters were also reported stolen about 15 minutes later from three vehicles parked at Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 112 Southbank Boulevard.

One of the same suspects was seen on surveillance walking in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.