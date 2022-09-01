Okotoks resident's 'Suzie Q' boat, trailer stolen from driveway

Police in Okotoks, Alta. are investigating the theft of a boat and trailer stolen from the owner's driveway.

The theft happened in the Crystal Ridge neighbourhood sometime between 10 p.m. and 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

The trailer has Alberta licence plate 6EK 175 and the boat is a burgundy and ivory 1998 Maxum named "Suzie Q" – which is printed on the boat.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Okotoks RCMP detachment at 403-995-6400 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.