Okotoks seeks public feedback on e-scooter pilot program

The Town of Okotoks is looking for feedback on its e-scooter pilot project to help determine if they should be brought back next year.

The town's shared e-scooter pilot program ran from June 1 to Oct. 31. During it’s run, 75 Bird Canada scooters were available to rent.

Now, officials want to assess public interest in having the scooters return.

"The town is closely monitoring interest in having another season of the program and will make any necessary adjustments to support the safety and well-being of our community,” said David Gardner, the town's transit specialist, in a news release.

Gardner says having e-scooters available as a shared service option helps residents save money by utilizing an alternative mode of transportation to cars.

Residents are asked to visit the Okotoks.ca website to fill out a survey and share their experience with the program before Dec. 17.

According to town officials, a total of 3,203 riders took 15,766 trips on the Bird Canada e-scooters.