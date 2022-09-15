Okotoks to host 2023 WCBL All-Star Game

The Okotoks Dawgs announced Thursday that the WCBL all-star game will make a return visit to Seaman Stadium in 2023.

The Dawgs hosted the event in 2022, drawing a packed house of more than 6,000 fans.

The 2023 all-star game will not only feature the league's top players, but there's a home run derby, an onsite pre-game show, musical entertainment, activities for little leaguers of all ages, mascot challenges and a post-game fireworks celebration.

There will also be a to-be-named MLB celebrity on hand for autograph signings.

Tickets are on sale now. Dawgs season ticket holders have seven days to buy their seats for the game before they're released to the public on Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.