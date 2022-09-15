Okotoks to host 2023 WCBL All-Star Game
The Okotoks Dawgs announced Thursday that the WCBL all-star game will make a return visit to Seaman Stadium in 2023.
The Dawgs hosted the event in 2022, drawing a packed house of more than 6,000 fans.
The 2023 all-star game will not only feature the league's top players, but there's a home run derby, an onsite pre-game show, musical entertainment, activities for little leaguers of all ages, mascot challenges and a post-game fireworks celebration.
The Okotoks Dawgs are pleased to announce that they will be hosting the 2023 WCBL All-star Game at beautiful Seaman Stadium on Saturday, July 15th.
Click the link for the full story ⬇️https://t.co/p9A7gqD743 pic.twitter.com/Q2g2FLQnUO
The Okotoks Dawgs will host the 2023 WCBL all-star game at Seaman Stadium on July 15.
There will also be a to-be-named MLB celebrity on hand for autograph signings.
Tickets are on sale now. Dawgs season ticket holders have seven days to buy their seats for the game before they're released to the public on Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.
-
Staffing shortage shutters emergency centre at P.E.I. hospital until OctoberAn overnight emergency centre at a hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will remain closed until at least October, according to the Island’s health authority.
-
Uncertainty looms over CAT ferry service between N.S. and MaineMonths after celebrating the return of the Nova Scotia to Maine ferry, business owners in Yarmouth, N.S., are now fearful after the Houston government signalled ending the ferry contract was a possibility.
-
North Bay hospital foundation member recognized for role in cancer care campaignNothing is more important to Kendra Clarke, the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation’s senior development officer, than finding ways to raise money to support the hospital.
-
-
-
'I think it's time': Campaign to induct NHL's first Asian player into Hall of FameLarry Kwong only played one shift in the NHL nearly 75 years ago. But supporters have launched a campaign to have him considered for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
North Bay mayoral candidates go head-to-headClose to 50 people showed up for Wednesday night's mayoral candidate debate in North Bay.
-
Free menstrual products coming to Manitoba schools and sheltersA deal struck between the province and Shoppers Drug Mart this week will provide millions of menstrual products each year.
-
More patients leaving HSC ER without seeing doctor: Shared HealthHundreds of patients are walking out of the Health Sciences Centre (HSC)'s emergency room every month without seeing a doctor, according to new statistics.