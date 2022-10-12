Oktoberfest dance-off returns to Alpine Club

Local German clubs showcased their dancing talent Wednesday night at the So You Think You Can Tanz event at the Alpine Club in Kitchener.

It’s been three years since the competition has been held because of the pandemic.

"It’s been really invigorating to see everyone really is excited to see it back," Julia Morrison, the second treasurer with the Alpine Club said.

So You Think You Can Tanz is a friendly dance competition between the local German clubs, that gives participants a chance to showcase their talents.

Playing off the popular television show name, So You Think You Can Dance, the event uses the German translation for dance instead.

It's been held for 13 years. This year’s event featured four dance groups.

The Alpine Club is being called the Habsburg House during Oktoberfest because of a partnership between Alpine and the Transylvania Club.

"It's the one night that no other club is open so it's the only place to really be and the best place to be, so tickets typically fly off the shelves. We have people that are coming from other clubs that have the night off from Oktoberfest, so they can actually come and enjoy Oktoberfest instead of working at their fest hall for the first time," Julia Morrison, the second treasurer with the Alpine Club said.