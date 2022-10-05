Oktoberfest lunch returns to Cambridge

The community Oktoberfest Lunch at city hall returned to Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s like I was in Germany. I’ve been there so I know what it’s like,” said Bill Hansen, a Cambridge resident.

The event at Civic Square is free to the public, with donations to the Cambridge Food Bank being encouraged.

It started with polka music with the Black Forest Band. The band said it is one of their favourite times of the events to play at.

“Oktoberfest is definitely the icing on the cake,” said band member Steve Richtaritsch.

Traditional food was served including sausages with sauerkraut.

“It’s been so great to have the food back. It just makes me so happy to see that feeling of comfort, the feeling of fall, the feeling of that great welcoming joyful feeling,” said Oktoberfest president Allan Cayenne. “And the food really brings me back. Just hearing the polka music. It just gets stuck in my head but I’m not mad about it. I’m happy to go to bed humming it.”

The maypole raising took place just before noon with the keg tapping shortly after.

Cayenne said Oktoberfest is a reunion and this one is extra special after a couple of scaled down years due to the pandemic.

“Seeing a lot of people that I haven’t seen in a few years because the Last time we did it was 2019. So people are excited,” he said.

On Friday, the Oktoberfest party shifts to Kitchener where there will be the official opening ceremony and keg tap.

“We’re a community festival so I really want the community to come out and celebrate,” said Cayenne.