Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade grand marshals announced

Local social media stars Connor and Carson Cline have been announced as the grand marshals of Monday’s Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The twins from Waterloo are famous for their tricks using hockey sticks and pucks.

They’ve appeared on The Ellen Show and America’s Got Talent.

HOW TO WATCH THE OKTOBERFEST THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

The Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring floats, marching bands and traditional dance groups, begins rain or shine at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Kitchener.

Starting from Frederick Street and Weber Street East, it will travel up Weber Street finishing at Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo.

You can watch the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade Special on CTV News Kitchener at 12 p.m. or online at CTVKitchener.ca

