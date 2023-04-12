Old airplane on display outside former RCMP museum moved to new home
An old airplane that was on display outside the former RCMP museum has been moved to a new home.
A twin engine Beechcraft is no longer capable of flight. A crane was used to move the aircraft the 600 metres to its new home at the RCMP Heritage Centre on Wednesday.
The plane was used by the Mounties from 1946 until 1970.
The new location offers real ‘curb appeal’ for the heritage centre, and is far more accessible to the public. The centre houses many other historical modes of transportation used by the RCMP, including patrol cars and even a dogsled.
Moving an airplane with a 15 metre wingspan did cause some logistical challenges.
“We had now moved it onto the second crane, so that we could bring it above rather than through the trees. Of course, we want to preserve the trees that we have here on the walkway. So it was lifted above the trees, maybe its final flight, and landed onto the lawn so that it could be placed on its footing,” said Sam Karikas, CEO of the RCMP Heritage Centre
Landscaping around the pedestal will be completed this spring. It’s expected a sign will be installed telling the history of this ‘old bird.’
