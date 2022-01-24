Old-growth activists block traffic in Victoria

Activists calling on the province to stop old-growth logging in British Columbia blocked traffic in downtown Victoria on Monday afternoon.

The activists are with a group called "Save Old Growth" and they said they expected to be arrested when they announced the plan to protest on Monday morning.

The group was seen at the corner of Douglas Street and Johnson Street around 4:00 p.m.

By 6 p.m., Victoria police said the road had reopened to traffic and "several" people had been arrested.

UPDATE | Traffic is now clear in downtown #yyj. Several protesters have been arrested for blocking the highway.



Thank you for your patience. #yyjtraffic https://t.co/yxUwLgreC6

During a protest by the same group on Wednesday, five activists were taken into custody after approximately 20 people demonstrated at the intersection of Douglas Street (Trans-Canada Highway) and Tolmie Avenue.

The group says the frequency and scale of its actions along the highway will escalate until the provincial government ends the practice of logging old-growth forests.

Similar protests by the group have led to arrests in Vancouver and Nanaimo, B.C.