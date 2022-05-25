Old-growth activists dump manure at B.C. premier's office

Old-growth logging protesters left a messy surprise on the doorstep of B.C. Premier John Horgan's local constituency office on Wednesday.

The activists dumped approximately four garbage bags of horse manure outside the premier's office in Langford, B.C.

The group Save Old Growth claimed responsibility for the action but the activists left the scene when Mounties arrived shortly after 9 a.m.

Within minutes, local residents had arrived and started shovelling the manure away.

"I live down the street and I'll be putting it right in the garden," neighbour Mark Peterson told CTV News.

