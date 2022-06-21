iHeartRadio

Old-growth activists to target B.C. ministry office in Victoria

Protesters gathered at the B.C. legislature in downtown Victoria Saturday to call for an end to old-growth logging in the province. (CTV)

Activists planned to plaster a British Columbia ministry office with cedar shavings and wheat paste as part of an ongoing protest against old-growth logging in the province on Tuesday.

Protesters with the group Save Old Growth issued a statement Tuesday announcing they would cover the Victoria offices of the Ministry of Forests with "water-soluble wheat paste and cedar shavings" to "represent how the ministry is failing to protect old-growth forests."

The targeted building at 1520 Blanshard St. houses the ministry's forest tenures branch.

The activists said the protest would begin at 3 p.m.

 

