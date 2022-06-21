Old-growth activists to target B.C. ministry office in Victoria
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Activists planned to plaster a British Columbia ministry office with cedar shavings and wheat paste as part of an ongoing protest against old-growth logging in the province on Tuesday.
Protesters with the group Save Old Growth issued a statement Tuesday announcing they would cover the Victoria offices of the Ministry of Forests with "water-soluble wheat paste and cedar shavings" to "represent how the ministry is failing to protect old-growth forests."
The targeted building at 1520 Blanshard St. houses the ministry's forest tenures branch.
The activists said the protest would begin at 3 p.m.
