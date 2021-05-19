Old-growth logging protester released from custody after Nanaimo court appearance

Dozens of people gathered outside the Nanaimo courthouse Wednesday, chanting for the release of a woman who was arrested while protesting the logging of old-growth trees on southern Vancouver Island.

They didn’t have to chant long.

By early afternoon, the woman known as “Rainbow Eyes” walked free from the court

“The power is in the people,” Rainbow Eyes told the crowd in a video posted to Facebook by the group Fairy Creek Blockade. “When land and people truly come together, it creates something that we all feel.”

The woman was one of seven people the RCMP say they arrested Tuesday while enforcing a court injunction against blockade camps in the Fairy Creek watershed near Port Renfrew and the Caycuse watershed near Cowichan Lake.

Mounties said Wednesday afternoon they expect to arrest six more protesters by the end of the day.

Old-growth activists have maintained several camps in the region since last summer.

RCMP said Wednesday that five of the arrests on Tuesday were for violating the court injunction, while two more were for obstruction after protesters allegedly tried to cross into the restricted zone.

Rainbow Eyes was held in custody after refusing to agree to the conditions of her release, according to both the RCMP and the protest group Rainforest Flying Squad.

The B.C. Supreme Court granted the injunction on April 1, clearing the way for logging activities in Fairy Creek, which protesters say is one of the last unprotected, intact old-growth valleys on southern Vancouver Island.