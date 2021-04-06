Old-growth logging protesters at Fairy Creek served with injunction to remove blockades

Demonstrators at old-growth logging blockades on Vancouver Island were served with an injunction to remove their blockades on Tuesday morning.

The injunction was first granted to forestry company Teal-Jones on April 1 by the B.C. Supreme Court. Now, protestors at the blockades say that workers for the company have formally read the injunction to protesters at the encampments.

During the ruling, the supreme court noted that RCMP would be required to enforce the injunction, because "there appears to be little or no likelihood that the injunction order will be respected, otherwise."

In a statement released Tuesday morning, protesters said they had yet to see RCMP officers in the area, though they say the reading of the injunction means arrests could take place as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Shawna Knight, of the Rainforest Flying Squad conservation group, says that protesters have no plans to leave the area, and that the group "expects more people will join them as they realize how dire the situation is for old-growth forests."

On Monday, Teal-Jones told CTV News that its logging operation in the Fairy Creek area, near Port Renfrew, had been "mischaracterized."

"In fact, most of the watershed is protected forest reserve or unstable terrain, and not available for harvesting," said the company in a statement.

"We are not in the position to get into next steps at this time, other than to say it is time for our work to get underway."

Workers near Fairy Creek on Tuesday agreed with the company's message.

"It’s very important that we get back to work," said Jack Gardner, a log broker and custom cutter for Teal-Jones.

"This is supporting hundreds of jobs and also (is) providing the products that we all rely on," he said.