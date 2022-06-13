Old-growth logging protesters block Pat Bay Highway near ferry terminal

Protesters with the group Save Old Growth blocked traffic for roughly an hour on the Patricia Bay Highway near the BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal on Monday morning.

More than a dozen protesters gathered on the highway around 6 a.m. about an hour before RCMP arrived and partially cleared the protest, leaving one lane open to vehicles.

Three protesters remained on the highway by 8 a.m., including two people who were chained to a vehicle and one person who was chained to a barrel filled with concrete and metal.

Two men and one woman had been arrested by 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Another protester who was standing on a ladder at the site fell and was taken to hospital by ambulance. Other protesters say the man had hurt his pelvis.

Last week, Save Old Growth warned it was going to "disrupt critical infrastructure in B.C." on Monday.

Another protest took place in Metro Vancouver at the George Massey Tunnel on Monday morning, which halted southbound traffic heading into the tunnel.

Save Old Growth has long called for the complete protection of old-growth forests across British Columbia.

On Thursday, Save Old Growth coordinator Zain Haq said protecting old-growth forests was a "complete-no brainer."

"Through our civil resistance efforts, we'll create political urgency for the government to represent the will of the people rather than serve the forestry lobby," said Haq in a statement Thursday.

Meanwhile, another group says it's considering launching a class-action lawsuit against Save Old Growth in its own campaign called "Clear the Road."

"Are you a tradesperson who lost work? Were you unable to tend to your store? Did merchandise being delivered spoil or fail to reach its destination, causing your business a loss?" said Tamara Meggitt, a Clear the Road organizer on Vancouver Island, in a news release Friday.

"If any of these things apply, we would like to hear from you," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.