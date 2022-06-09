Old-growth logging protesters vow to 'disrupt critical infrastructure in B.C.' starting next week

Old-growth logging protesters in British Columbia are promising a renewed round of civil disobedience starting next week.

The group Save Old Growth says it will "disrupt critical infrastructure in B.C." starting Monday.

The activists declined to provide specifics about who or what will be targeted, saying in a statement Thursday they "won’t announce the disruptions in advance, but they will be posted on social media when they begin."

The group made headlines last month when members dumped manure outside B.C. Premier John Horgan's constituency office in Langford, B.C.

Prior actions by the group have mostly involved blockading roads and bridges on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

The B.C. government has announced deferrals of logging on more than a million hectares of old-growth forests, but it has stopped short of the total ban on old-growth logging that activists have demanded.

"Protecting our last remaining old-growth forests is a complete no-brainer," said Save Old Growth coordinator Zain Haq in the statement. "Through our civil resistance efforts, we'll create political urgency for the government to represent the will of the people rather than serve the forestry lobby."

Save Old Growth has announced itself as a member of the A22 Network, an upstart environmental civil resistance coalition with members in Canada, the United States, Australia and Europe.

"We are not here to highlight, plead or to entertain," the network said in its founding declaration in April. "We are here to force governments to slash carbon emissions, nothing less. We are here for action, not words. We have a plan."