Old Spice, Secret products recalled after cancer-causing chemical detected

Health Canada is recalling nearly 1.5-million Old Spice and Secret products after the cancer-causing chemical benzene was detected in deodorants and anti-perspirants.

The government agency issued the recall Friday which involves eight Old Spice and Secret antiperspirant and deodorant spray products.

"Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the recalled aerosol spray products, and contact the company for reimbursement," Health Canada warned in a statement.

The recall was triggered after small levels of benzene was detected. However, Health Canada said the amount of the carcinogen detected should not cause serious health issues.

"Based on exposure modelling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," the national health agency said.

The recalled products were sold in Canada from November 2019 to November 23, 2021.

Here's a list of the affected products:

According to Health Canada, exposure to benzene can cause leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders that can be life threatening.

As of Wednesday, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries related to the use of the recalled products in Canada.