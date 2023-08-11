Old Strathcona apartment death a homicide: Edmonton police

Edmonton police have determined the death of a man on Aug. 4, 2023, in an Old Strathcona apartment is a homicide.

Officers found the body of Kenny Nyemeg Yetna in the suite at 80 Avenue and 105 Street NW that night after answering a call of suspicious activity at 8:45 p.m.

Coroners completed the autopsy on the 24-year-old on Thursday.

Police say they are withholding the cause of death for investigative reasons.

Anyone with information about or insight into the death of Yetna is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.