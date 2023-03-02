Old Strathcona business owners and residents weigh in on Whyte Ave redesign

Residents and business owners are being asked for their input on plans to redesign a 10-block stretch of Whyte Avenue.

The City of Edmonton held a drop-in event Thursday night to discuss changes to public spaces in Old Strathcona and get feedback from the community.

The proposed changes are part of the Old Strathcona Public Realm Strategy (OSPRS), and designs were released in February outlining possible updates for 82 Avenue between 99 Street and 109 Street.

Plans include widening sidewalks, creating more drop-off and loading zones, removing lanes of traffic and adding dedicated transit lanes.

Cherie Klassen, executive director of the Old Strathcona Business Association (OSBA), said the association's current priorities for Whyte Avenue include walkability, pedestrian safety and improved transit – all of which would be improved through the suggested designs.

"When we're looking at the next 30 years of how people are moving through the city, we need to be prepared as a destination area," Klassen said, adding that Old Strathcona is up for renewal construction in 2027.

"Instead of just replacing everything like for like, this is an opportunity for us to really reimagine Whyte Avenue and Old Strathcona," she added. "We really need to future-proof and prepare our business district so that it can survive another 50, 100 years."

Eugene Masakhwe works at Foosh, on Whyte Avenue and 105 Street, and said he worries about how changes might impact the area, as parking spaces fill up fast on evenings and weekends and area road closures have led to traffic congestion in the past.

Better transit would be a welcome option, he added, but he has doubts about the city updating enough routes to improve access to Whyte Ave enough to eliminate parking spaces.

"As we know the valley line isn't open yet, there's a lot of bus lines that were cut that haven't been updated," he said. "So is it going to be an issue of anyone who doesn't live north of the Whitemud and south of the Yellowhead, good luck getting here and good luck finding a way to park?"

Mark Wilson, co-owner of Vivid Print on Whyte Avenue and 103 Street, said he would welcome wider sidewalks, less vehicle noise and more walkability in the area.

"Throughout the city the car gets precedence," he said. "It would be nice to have one area of the city where the pedestrian is the focus."

Wilson said he doesn't believe parking and traffic will be a problem, as parking spaces removed in the plans are minimal and traffic congestion is only an issue for a few hours a day during rush-hour times.

"I think the city's plan is ideal," he said. "Are we going to sacrifice the community to accommodate 15 hours of rush-hour traffic a week?"

The drop-in session runs until 8 p.m. Thursday at the Old Strathcona Community League.

An online survey will be available until March 5.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall