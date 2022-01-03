Older adults in need of boosters a priority for public health: Etches

Ottawa's medical officer of health says ensuring older adults at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 get their booster shots remains a priority for Ottawa Public Health.

Dr. Vera Etches told CTV News Ottawa in an interview Sunday that the sheer amount of COVID-19 in the community puts more vulnerable populations at risk.

"I am concerned that with the amount of COVID in our community right now. It will reach more vulnerable populations," she said. "The older adults who aren’t immunized is really a top concern of mine and I would ask people to recognize that they are at greater risk than vaccinated people for severe illness."

As of Friday, 56 per cent of residents in their 60s had their boosters, while 71 per cent of people in their 70s and 75 per cent of people 80 and older had theirs.

Older adults make up the largest proportion of the most severe outcomes for COVID-19, with a majority of hospitalizations and deaths occurring in people over the age of 60. Of the 21 people currently hospitalized with active COVID-19, 14 are 70 or older.

OPH announced new appointments for booster doses Sunday at the Nepean Sportsplex for residents 60 and older. Appointments can be booked by calling 613-691-5505.

Anyone 18 or older in Ontario is eligible to book a booster shot appointment by using the provincial vaccination portal, though there is limited availability. Ottawa Public Health routinely announces new appointments on its social media accounts. Boosters can also be found at many pharmacies and primary care providers may also be able to administer booster shots.

Etches said in a statement Sunday that her goals with the Omicron surge are to keep a focus on minimizing severe outcomes and strain on the healthcare system, and on maintaining essential services.

"We know this is temporary, we’re going to make it through this omicron wave, but right now it is important because it spreads so quickly, it will reach more vulnerable populations," she told CTV News Ottawa. "We need to do more to limit that spread in the community."

