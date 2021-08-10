Olds RCMP seek public assistance in Saturday night break-and-enter

Olds RCMP are looking for public assistance in an investigation of a break-in Saturday night.

The incident took place at Nutters on 50th Avenue in Olds, when someone broke in by going in through a window on the south side of the business.

A number of items were removed, including wood carving knives, a small Egyptian-style wooden jewelry box, and a wood carving of a bird.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323. Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.