Olds RCMP seek suspect in debit card theft

Olds RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a man wanted in connection with a stolen debit card that was used to make several fraudulent purchases.

Police say a vehicle parked in the 5100 block of 51 Street in Olds was broken into at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.

A Scotiabank debit card was stolen during the incident, which was then used at a number of local businesses.

Police say the total value of the goods purchased was approximately $215.

Investigators are now looking for the male suspect, who is described as:

Approximately 40 years old;

Heavy set;

Short hair;

Full brown beard; and

An identifiable tattoo on his right hand.

He was wearing a white uniform shirt with a white name tag over his pocket, black pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.

The suspect was also seen driving a black Dodge Ram truck from the model years 2002 to 2008.

Please contact the Old RCMP at 403-556-3324 or your local police if you have any information about this incident. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.