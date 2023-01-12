OLG contacts the owner of $48M winning lotto ticket sold in the Sault

A winning $48-million lottery ticket was recently sold in Sault Ste. Marie, the largest prize in the province for several years.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. spokesperson Tony Bitonti says that a prize amount "this high hasn't been seen since 2015."

The big win comes from a Lotto 6/49 Golden Ball Jackpot ticket, which grows each draw, with the total amount awarded when a winner also has the golden ball drop.

So far, the ticket has been validated, but the prize has not yet been officially claimed. Bitonti said the claiming process includes some verification and is in its early stages.

“We have spoken to the retailer that validated that ticket and we’ve also spoken to the ticket holder, the person on the other side of that phone, and we’ve received some information from them,” he said.

“We’ve also given them some information about the next steps.”

Confirmation of the ticket holder will take days. OLG reps will then hold a big cheque ceremony with the winner in Toronto.

At that point, the name of the winner, as well as the location the $48-million ticket was sold, will be made public.