OLG issues third quarter gaming revenue to Windsor and Chatham for hosting casinos

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has released the totals for the third quarter gaming revenue for casinos in Windsor and Chatham.

From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, payment totaling $2,085,083 went to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

So far, during OLG’s fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), Windsor has received $7,324,682. Since the gaming site opened in May 1994, Windsor has received $80,339,594.

The OLG payment totaling $406,210 went to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent for hosting Cascades Casino Chatham.

So far, during OLG’s fiscal year Chatham-Kent has received $1,265,216. Since the gaming site opened in April 2001, Chatham-Kent has received $15,719,147.

The payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

“Payments through OLG’s Municipality Contribution Agreement provide host gaming communities with the support they need to fund programs and critical infrastructure to improve the lives of residents and families,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “With these revenues, municipalities are able to build better communities with more opportunities to live and work.”