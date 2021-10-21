OLG makes gaming revenue payments to Windsor and Chatham-Kent

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation issued second quarter non-tax gaming revenue payments to the City of Windsor and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

Windsor received $1,752,526 for hosting Caesars Windsor and Chatham-Kent got $338,828 for hosting Cascades Casino Chatham.

The second quarter was from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2021.

“Our government is pleased that land-based casinos have reopened safely and are contributing to our provincial economy again,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “Host communities are once again benefiting from local employment and the financial proceeds that support vital services through Municipality Contribution Agreements.”

Since May 1994, Windsor has received more than $99 million in non-tax gaming revenue. Since April 2001, Chatham-Kent has received almost $14 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

OLG makes payments to host municipalities under the Municipality Contribution Agreements, using a prescribed formula consistently applied across all sites in Ontario that is based on a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site or sites.

Under the province's reopening framework, with rigorous public health and workplace safety measures in place, gaming sites were able to resume operations beginning on July 16, 2021.

Casino re-opening dates were determined by each service provider in consultation with OLG, depending on their readiness and ability to operate under the mandatory restrictions. All gaming sites in Ontario resumed operations by Aug. 16, 2021.