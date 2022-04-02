Ontarians won millions from the latest Lotto Max draw. Here's where those tickets were sold
It’s no April fools joke—Ontarians won millions in the latest Lotto Max.
The $70 million jackpot was won by a player in the Prairies, but Ontario ticket holders were still able to win quite a bit of cash.
According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG), a Maximillions prize ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Prince Edward/Hastings County region.
Four other Maxmillions prizes were won in Ontario, each worth $500,000. They were sold in the regions Ajax, Parry Sound/Nipissing, Lennox and Addington, Frontenac, and online.
A ticket worth $250,000 was sold in Niagara Falls while four second prize winning Lotto Max tickets were sold in Leeds and Greenville, Stoney Creek, Toronto, and on the OLG.ca website.
The Lotto Max second-prize tickets are worth $373,118.20.
Four $100,000 ENCORE prizes were also sold in Stoney Creek, Scarborough and York Region.
Since 2009, Ontario Lotto Max players have won more than $6.8 billion, including 91 jackpot prizes and 733 Maxmillions prizes.
The next draw is on April 8 and will offer a $38 million jackpot.
-
Union calls on city of Ottawa to delay return to office plan due to COVID-19 situationThe Civic Institute of Professional Personnel sent a letter to Mayor Jim Watson this week, saying it was "urgently concerned" about the health and safety of its members and the broader community.
-
Isabelle Weidemann Day in the city of OttawaMayor Jim Watson and Coun. Tim Tierney will recognize Isabelle Weidemann's outstanding performance at the February games during a ceremony at Colonel By Secondary School on Ogilvie Road.
-
Improvised explosive device found in hamlet west of Edmonton: RCMPA suspicious package in Entwistle, Alta., contained what RCMP are calling an improvised explosive device.
-
Water main break causes sinkhole in Garneau areaUtility crews responded to a water main break that caused a sinkhole in the Garneau area Friday evening.
-
Calgary wastewater expert warns that viral levels 'higher now than it was at the peak of the Delta epidemic'Calgary's wastewater is not sending the sort of pandemic messaging the province is trying to sell.
-
Hernandez leads Blue Jays to wild 10-8 win in Toronto's first home opener since 2019Teoscar Hernandez had a three-run blast and scored the game-winning run as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a raucous 10-8 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday.
-
Police investigating 'serious occurrence' in William Whyte areaA police investigation is underway in Winnipeg’s William Whyte area Friday night.
-
National women's team to celebrate Olympic gold medal at BC PlaceIt’s a golden homecoming for Canada’s national women’s soccer team, which will play its first match at BC Place in many years when it hosts Nigeria Friday night.
-
Vancouver city council to decide how to pay $5.7M owed to city police, as councillor files motion to reject increase againA Vancouver city councillor has filed a motion to reject an increase to the 2021 police budget.