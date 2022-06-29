Lotto Max player in Ontario scores big after winning $70M jackpot
Someone in Ontario is waking up $70-million richer after Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot was won by a single ticket holder in the province.
The winning ticket was sold somewhere in Toronto, the OLG says.
Also, two Maxmillions tickets, each worth $1 million, were sold in Toronto and Etobicoke.
As for the two Lotto Max second prize winning tickets, each worth $625,178.40, those were sold in Timiskaming/Cochrane District and Simcoe County.
This comes just over a month after a woman in Hamilton, Ont. became a multimillionaire after she won the $60-million jackpot.
On May 26, Leah Murdoch-Gerics took home the largest cheque ever awarded to a Lotto Max jackpot winner who purchased their ticket online.
She bought the $5 "quick pick" ticket on OLG.ca for the April 19 draw.
Her earnings come on the heels of a $1 million Lotto Max ticket bought in Toronto expiring after a year of going unclaimed.
The jackpot for the next draw on July 1 will be an estimated $21 million.
