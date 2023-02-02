OLG to unveil $48M lottery winner from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. is holding a big reveal Friday morning: the winner of a $48 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.
While few details have been released, the OLG did say the winner is from Sault Ste. Marie and the draw was held Jan. 7.
The cheque presentation will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at the OLG’s Sault headquarters.
“A live stream of this event is not available, however a link to raw video of the event will be provided via CNW and direct email later in the afternoon to media unable to attend,” the OLG said.
“The winner release and photos from the event will be distributed immediately following the event.”
The $48 million prize is the latest huge win for someone from northern Ontario. In September 2020, it was announced a retired couple from Hearst won a $65-million Lotto Max jackpot.
James Wickman and his wife Eerikka drove almost 10 hours to Toronto in a rented coach bus with around two dozen family members to pick up their prize.
-
New school planned to replace one of the oldest in Louis Riel School DivisionThe Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) is taking steps to replace one of its older school buildings in the division with a modern building.
-
Edmonton-area basketball coach facing child pornography chargesA 58-year-old man from Stony Plain, Alta., has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.
-
New public safety program for Calgary in the worksThe Alberta government says it won't be leaving out Calgary as it looks into way to improve public safety in downtown environments.
-
Man facing charges after three women sexually assaulted at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., police sayA 21-year-old man is facing charges after three women were sexually assaulted at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. earlier this week.
-
N.S. property owners face delays in trying to make Fiona-related repairsFor Nova Scotians still waiting for repairs after post-tropical storm Fiona, it’s now been more than five months.
-
Search Warrant: Winnipeg couple used their “stash” to hand out THC candy to children on HalloweenNew documents show what led to a couple handing out cannabis-infused gummies to children in Winnipeg - and what happened in the hours directly after.
-
Southern Alberta first responders give back and face off for 'Sirens for Life'Emergency service workers in southern Alberta are answering the call to help save lives as part of this year's "Sirens for Life" challenge by donating blood and plasma.
-
Emaciated dog found tied to railing with note: BC SPCAA nine-year-old pit bull named Rolo will soon be up for adoption after being found abandoned in downtown Prince George, according to the BC SPCA.
-
17-year-old arrested for double homicide in The Pas: RCMPRCMP have arrested a 17-year-old male from Moose Lake in connection to a double homicide in The Pas last month.