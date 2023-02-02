OLG to unveil $48M lottery winner from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. is holding a big reveal Friday morning: the winner of a $48 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.

While few details have been released, the OLG did say the winner is from Sault Ste. Marie and the draw was held Jan. 7.

The cheque presentation will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at the OLG’s Sault headquarters.

“A live stream of this event is not available, however a link to raw video of the event will be provided via CNW and direct email later in the afternoon to media unable to attend,” the OLG said.

“The winner release and photos from the event will be distributed immediately following the event.”

The $48 million prize is the latest huge win for someone from northern Ontario. In September 2020, it was announced a retired couple from Hearst won a $65-million Lotto Max jackpot.

James Wickman and his wife Eerikka drove almost 10 hours to Toronto in a rented coach bus with around two dozen family members to pick up their prize.