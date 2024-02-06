Oliveira, Schoen both reach agreements to remain with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Brady Oliveira is sticking with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 2023 CFL rushing leader agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with the Blue Bombers on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Winnipeg native was eligible to become a free agent next week.

Financial details weren't divulged but according to TSN, Oliveira will earn $230,000 this season and $240,000 in 2025.

Later on Tuesday, the Bombers announced they'd agreed to terms with receiver Dalton Schoen on a one-year deal. Schoen, the CFL's top rookie in 2022, has registered 141 catches for 2,663 yards and 26 TDs over his two CFL seasons in Winnipeg.

Financial details of Schoen's agreement also weren't divulged but he'll reportedly earn $230,000 in 2024. Schoen was eligible to become a free agent next Tuesday.

The five-foot-10, 222-pound Oliveira ran for 1,534 yards last season in being named the CFL's top Canadian and finalist for its outstanding player award.

Oliveira's rushing total was the second-most by a Canadian in league history behind Calgary's Jon Cornish (1,813 yards in 2013).

Oliveira also led the CFL in yards from scrimmage (2,016) and touchdowns (13). He recorded a league-leading seven 100-yard rushing games while setting career highs in rushing, receptions (38) and receiving yards (482).

Oliveira recorded his first 1,000-rushing campaign in 2022 when he ran for 1,001 yards.

Winnipeg selected Oliveira in the second round, No. 14 overall, of the 2019 CFL draft. He will return for a fifth season with his hometown team.

Winnipeg has reached the Grey Cup game in each of the last four years, winning twice. Oliveira has appeared in 51 regular-season games with the Bombers, accumulating 2,970 yards rushing, 70 receptions for 808 yards and 20 total touchdowns

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.