Oliver Community League closer to potential name change

The Oliver Community League is creating a committee as it continues to explore the possibility of changing its name.

OCL released a video on Monday stating the namesake Frank Oliver no longer represents its community values of diversity and inclusion.

The video, posted on Instagram, provides details on Oliver’s history and his policies on immigration. The community league says Oliver initiated harmful policies targeting Indigenous communities by actively working to remove them.

"[He] perpetuated racism and encouraged forced Indigenous land surrenders,” the narrator says.

A group of volunteers known as the Uncover Oliver Committee will be responsible for the renaming process.

Last year, OCL ran a #UncoverOliver campaign opposing the namesake saying Oliver imposed harmful policies targeting Indigenous communities, people of colour, newcomers and people with disabilities.