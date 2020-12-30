Step aside Charlotte and Jack, there are two new most popular names for babies born in Nova Scotia in 2020.

A list released Wednesday morning by the province says the most popular names for babies born in Nova Scotia this year are Oliver (56 babies) and Olivia (54 babies).

The provincial registry has been recording births since 1864. Back then, the most popular names were Mary and John.

There were 6.856 registered births this year in Nova Scotia as of Dec. 30, a decrease of 577 babies from the year before.

Names gaining in popularity this year include Luke, Evelyn and Thomas, and some ‘old favourites’ are seeing a resurgence in popularity, such as Henry and Nora.

In 2019, the most popular names were Charlotte (55 babies) and Jack (51 babies).

Here is the full ranking of baby names for 2020:

Oliver (56), Olivia (54), Benjamin (48), William (48), Jack (47), Charlotte (41), Levi (41), Noah (41), Ivy (37), Ava (36), Henry (35), Nora (33), Liam (33), Owen (33), Luke (32), Amelia (30), Hudson (30), Thomas (29), Sophie (28), Evelyn (27), Isla (27), Sophia (27), Lily (26), Scarlett (26), Emma (25), Alexander (25), Leo (25), Theodore (25), Harper (24), Violet (24), Emmett (24), Jackson (24), James (24), Lucas (24), Carter (23), Ella (22), Abigail (21), Grace (21), Hannah (20), Avery (20).