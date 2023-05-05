Olivia Chow maintains lead in mayoral election, new poll shows
Web Content Writer
Aisling Murphy
A new poll from Mainstreet Research shows Olivia Chow leading the way by more than 10 per cent.
According to the pollster’s survey of 1,056 people, Chow holds 22 per cent of the vote, followed by Ana Bailao and Josh Matlow at 11 per cent each.
Crucially, 30 per cent of polled respondents are still undecided on how they’ll vote on Election Day.
Amongst decided voters, Chow holds 31 per cent of the vote, with Bailao at 17 per cent and Matlow at 15 per cent.
Fifty-six per cent of all respondents said they feel Toronto is going in the “wrong direction” in the lead-up to the mayoral election, and 66 per cent said they feel the city needs “large, systemic changes.”
The by-election for mayor will take place on June 26.
-
La Loche residents to be evacuated to Regina amidst wildfire risk: SPSAAs active wildfires hit northern parts of Saskatchewan, affected residents are being evacuated to Regina.
-
Experts say it’s time to ‘retreat’ from eroding shoreline'There is a growing amount of evidence that it’s actually cheaper to try and move these cottages and homes further back from the lake.'
-
Axes, swords, baseball bats used to damage 4 vehicles and home in targeted attack: AbbyPDA group of violent vandals used an array of weapons to destroy a property in Abbotsford last week, and police believe the act was targeted.
-
Western wildfires visible from spaceWildfires in western Canada have necessitated evacuations for some communities and the issuance of air quality advisories due to the presence of wildfire smoke.
-
Winnipeg unveils proposed improvements for Route 90The City of Winnipeg has unveiled proposed improvements for Route 90 in order to get public feedback.
-
Weapons incident investigation happening near Kitchener public schoolWaterloo regional police are currently in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident.
-
'The ship sank all over again': Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon LightfootDarren Muljo was six years old when his teacher asked the students in his elementary school class to pick a song they wanted to learn to play.
-
Saskatoon marks Red Dress Day 2023The City of Saskatoon has created a red dress display in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
Here's how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles in OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Ottawa this weekend.