Alberta announces most popular, unique baby names of 2022

Alberta has released the list of names of babies born in the province in 2022, and Olivia and Noah continue to be the most popular names for infants.

This is the 10th year in a row Olivia has claimed the top spot for girls.

Olivia holds the record for number one name for the longest consecutive number of years, with Jessica coming in second at six years (from 1990 to 1995), and Emily in third with five consecutive years (1998 to 2002).

The 10 most popular names for girls in 2022 were:

Olivia (192) Sophia (151) Emma (149) Amelia (133) Harper (125) Charlotte (117) Ava (115) Isla (101) Lily (100) Chloe (92)

Noah has been the most popular name for boys in the province for four years in a row.

The name Ethan holds the record for most consecutive years in the top spot, at nine years (2001-2009).

The 10 most popular names for boys in 2022 were:

Noah (229) Liam (176) Theodore (173) Oliver (172) Jack (159) William (146) Benjamin (130 James (138) Henry (136) Lucas (135)

UNIQUE NAMES

Many Alberta parents chose unusual names for their babies last year, such as Saturn, Andromeda, Icarus, Cassiopeia, Hurricane, Jupiter, Klover, and Arbor for girls; and

Artist, Excalibur, Rhythm, December, Ocean, Anonymous, Gatsby, and J. for boys.

THE KAREN EFFECT

There were no Karens born in Alberta in 2022.

The name, which peaked in popularity in the United States in 1965, has recently been used on the internet as a slang term for an entitled or demanding white woman.

The province says the annual baby names release is one of its most read news releases of the year.

Parents have one year to register their child's name after birth, so name statistics may still change slightly.