Olivia tops list of baby names in B.C. for 5th year in a row
A count of the most popular baby names in British Columbia in 2021 shows Olivia still tops the list.
A statement from the Health Ministry says preliminary figures covering all but the last two weeks of this year reveal B.C.'s most frequently given baby names are Olivia, Liam, Noah, Jack and Emma.
Data from the Vital Statistics Agency show Benjamin, Theodore, Oliver and Charlotte round out the top choices for 2021.
Lucas and Ethan, which featured on last year's list, were knocked off this year as the name Jack gained preference.
The Vital Statistics Agency says only names given five or more times during the year are included in the tally.
It says 40,333 babies were born in B.C. between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15, about 2,000 fewer than in 2020.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2021.
