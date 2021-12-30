Olivia tops Nova Scotia's list of most popular baby names

Nova Scotia released a list of the most popular baby names of 2021, with Olivia taking the top spot.

The top 10 names were Olivia, Jack, Noah, Oliver, Owen, Levi, Ava, Henry, Benjamin, and William, according to Nova Scotia's Registry of Vital Statistics.

“There are a few new names gaining popularity such as Aurora, Declan and Bennett, with some old favourites coming back like Liam and Charlotte,” reads a release from the province.

The province started formally registering births in 1864. The most popular names that year were Mary and John.

As of Dec. 29, there were 6,946 registered births in Nova Scotia in 2021.