Olivia tops Nova Scotia's list of most popular baby names
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Promotions Producer
Melanie Price
Nova Scotia released a list of the most popular baby names of 2021, with Olivia taking the top spot.
The top 10 names were Olivia, Jack, Noah, Oliver, Owen, Levi, Ava, Henry, Benjamin, and William, according to Nova Scotia's Registry of Vital Statistics.
“There are a few new names gaining popularity such as Aurora, Declan and Bennett, with some old favourites coming back like Liam and Charlotte,” reads a release from the province.
The province started formally registering births in 1864. The most popular names that year were Mary and John.
As of Dec. 29, there were 6,946 registered births in Nova Scotia in 2021.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 31-Jan. 2CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the New Year's weekend.
-
Eight stories that caught readers’ attention in 2021CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight stories that caught our readers’ attention in 2021.
-
Alohagate, Open For Summer, UCP fractures: A recap of 2021 in Alberta politicsUnlike in previous years, Alberta's premier declined a request for a year-end interview with CTV News. Nonetheless, here is a recap of some of the biggest political stories of 2021.
-
Year end interview with Mayor Jyoti GondekCTV news anchor Tara Nelson sat down with mayor Jyoti Gondek to talk about her post-pandemic vision for the city in her year end interview.
-
Slovakian goalie calls world juniors 'a joke,' criticizes organizers, COVID protocolsSlovakia's goaltender at the world junior hockey championship says that this year's tournament was “a joke.”
-
EPS homicide detectives take over investigation into human remains found in Strathcona CountyThe Edmonton Police Service is taking over the investigation into human remains discovered in Strathcona County on Monday
-
Consider other options before putting your Christmas tree to the curb in North BayIf you put your Christmas tree at the curb in North Bay, it won’t be picked up. Instead, the city is asking people to drop them off at the public works yard.
-
North Bay’s mayor and deputy mayor look ahead to 2022The calendar is flipping to 2022 and with it comes changes at the municipal level in North Bay.
-
One year later: Waterloo Region's COVID-19 vaccination rolloutSince the start of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, more than 1,069,000 doses have been administered in Waterloo Region. We take a look back at the year-long effort.