iHeartRadio

Olivia Wilde recalls being served at CinemaCon as 'vicious'

image.jpg
Olivia Wilde was introducing her upcoming directorial project, 'Don't Worry Darling,' to an industry audience at CinemaCon in April when she was delivered a manila envelope on stage. She opened it to discover they were legal documents related to the custody of her two children with her former partner, actor Jason Sudeikis.
12