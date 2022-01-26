Olympic figure skater Elvis Stojko coming to Frost Regina
The inaugural Frost Regina festival is adding Olympian Elvis Stojko as part of the Frost on Ice show.
Frost on Ice will be a symphony of skating, music, lighting and fireworks, all at once.
Stojko, a three-time world champion, two time Olympic silver medalist and seven time Canadian champion, will be accompanied by a full cast of professional figure skaters for the show, that will take place on Iceville, Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8:00 p.m.
Frost on Ice will be free to attend courtesy of the city.
Seating will be limited to 10,000, you can register to attend starting on Friday at 10:00 a.m. by going to www.frostatreal.ca.
Registering in advance will also get people free admission into the festival itself on the Saturday, from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Those interested can also attend Frost Lights Up The Night beforehand, for $35 per person.
Frost Lights Up The Night is a special dining experience in the AGT Lounge at Mosaic Stadium, prepared by REAL’s Chef Chaminda.
Tickets for Frost Lights Up The Night will also go on sale, Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be limited to 230 people.
