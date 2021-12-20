Olympic gold medallist Duff Gibson explores the mental side of sport in new book

From a young age Duff Gibson was fascinated by the Olympics so imagine his thrill when he won the gold medal in skeleton at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy.

Gibson has been a big believer in the mental side of the game and he says that's why he decided to write a book called Tao of Sport.

"Calgary is really a hotbed of high performance sport and there's so many great athletes and such a positive message relating to the mental side of sport," Gibson said.

"I felt like it needed to put it down in one place to pass it on."

15 years have passed since Gibson won gold at Torino. And some wonder why he didn't write a book right away and cash in on his success.

NOT AN OLYMPIC GLORY STORY

Gibson says the book isn't meant to be an Olympic glory story.

"It's a series of stories about the mental side of sport," he said.

"It's not my narrative and it's not my autobiography.

"It's my conclusion to what I have found truth in relating to finding a love "of the game and then chasing your excellence."

Gibson has not only competed in two Olympics, he has also been a coach and a commentator so he knows what he's talking about.

These days Gibson is a firefighter and runs a kids' multi-sport program.

He says he's hoping this book can get young athletes to start thinking about the mental side of the game and how important it is.

"It's a very key component of sport and I would say if you fail to meet your expectations at an Olympic games it's almost always because of the mental side of it," he said.

"You have to begin thinking at least as a teenager and ideally young than that."

Gibson's book is available on Amazon.