Olympic hopefuls to face off in Edmonton this summer for FIBA 3X3 World Tour

The world's best 3X3 basketball players will shoot hoops in downtown Edmonton this summer as they look to score a spot at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The Alberta Basketball Association (ABA) announced on Tuesday that the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) 3X3 World Tour and Women's Series will be held in July in ICE District Plaza.

The organization said Edmonton has been named the exclusive Canadian host of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour for the next three years, after successful events in the city in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

“We are so thrilled to welcome FIBA back to Edmonton. Our city has a rich history with the sport of basketball, going back to the legendary Edmonton Grads and continuing through city council's support of our partnership with Canada Basketball and Alberta Basketball," said Karen Principe, Ward Tastawiyiniwak councillor.

The July event will be the first time the city has hosted the FIBA 3X3 World Tour and itsthird time hosting the FIBA 3X3 Women's Series.

Local twin talents Katherine Plouffe and Michelle Plouffe will lead Team Canada–currently ranked first – into action against other top national women's teams looking to secure a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Additionally, the Alberta Basketball Association's 11th annual 3X3 Provincial Championship will take place in the new ICE District Fan Park.

"We look forward to welcoming fans down to ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at ICE District this summer for some of the best basketball in the world," said Stuart Ballantyne, Rogers Place and ICE District president.

The events are being held by the ABAand Canada Basketball in collaboration with the City of Edmonton, the Oilers Entertainment Group and Explore Edmonton. They will take place in conjunction with the Taste of Edmonton festival in Churchill Place.

“Explore Edmonton is thrilled to provide an exciting sports event for Edmontonians and visitors. And while we’re having fun, there will be eyes on our city on television broadcasts across Canada, Europe and South America providing great promotion for our city and specifically downtown at ICE District," said Explore Edmonton CEO Traci Bednard. "Adding to that we project the event to produce a total economic impact of $3.8 million.”

Played on half a court, 3X3 is a faster-paced offshoot of traditional basketball. Games last 10 minutes, with the first team of three to score 21 points winning.

More information on the events can be found online at the FIBA website.