Olympic skater Kurt Browning visits Shelburne

Local skaters in Dufferin County got the opportunity to meet an Olympic athlete on Sunday.

Skate Canada Shelburne hosted Olympian Kurt Browning, a long-time medalist and skating champion who entered the Guinness World Book of Records for his talents out on the ice. Browning was the first athlete to complete a quadruple jump in a skating competition.

Browning was at a meet and greet, followed by a question and answer period. Browning says he was happy to be able to pass along his knowledge to aspiring skaters.

"When you have something to offer back to the sport, and when you get into the small communities, I think you don't know who you might inspire and in what way," Browning says.

Browning participated in the Winter Olympic Games in 1988, 1992 and 1994. He also carried the Canadian flag during the opening ceremony of the 1994 games in Norway.

Janet Weinstein, coach at Fergus Skating Club, says his presence inspires local skaters.

"Kurt has a lot of wisdom to share with our skaters so they can improve their skating," says Janet Weinstein, Fergus Skating Coach. "It's always great to get a fresh set of eyes on our skaters, and I think he can really inspire them to get to the next level if that's what they choose to do with their skating," she says.