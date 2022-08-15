Omar Sachedina named Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News

Omar Sachedina has been named Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News, Canada’s most-watched nightly newscast.

Earlier today, CTV announced the departure of Lisa LaFlamme, a trusted broadcaster and distinguished voice in Canadian news for decades. She has been on the front line of the world’s biggest headlines with an unfailing commitment to delivering the stories that matter most to Canadians.

Sachedina, currently National Affairs Correspondent for CTV News, is an award-winning veteran journalist with more than 15 years of experience covering many of the world’s most significant breaking news stories on the ground, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, the 75th D-Day Anniversary in Normandy, France, as well as natural disasters in Haiti and Indonesia.

He has also travelled with the Prime Minister to cover international summits during his tenure in CTV’s Parliamentary Bureau, and has reported from the Federal Election campaign trail for several elections, interviewing federal party leaders.

Sachedina begins his new role Monday, September 5th.