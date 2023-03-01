Ombudsman investigation finds no evidence of council collusion prior to appointment

An investigation by the Ontario Ombudsman has vindicated councillors accused of secretly meeting prior to choosing John Fyfe-Millar to fill a vacant seat on city council.

The identity of complainants is kept confidential, but in his report Ombudsnan Paul Dube wrote, “The complainant told us they believed that members of council met outside of a formal council or committee meeting to discuss filling a vacant council seat with a specific individual.”

In August 2021, the Ward 13 seat was vacated by Arielle Kayabaga after her election to federal parliament.

Fyfe-Millar had finished second to Kayabaga in the 2018 municipal election.

“The complainant suggested that the 60-plus letters of support (for Fyfe-Millar) attached to the Oct. 12, 2021 Committee agenda were evidence that members of council had, at some point ahead of the Committee meeting on Oct. 12, 2021, secretly discussed having that individual fill the vacancy on council,” read the report.

The original agenda for the meeting included two letters from the public supporting Fyfe-Millar’s appointment to fill the vacancy.

The clerk told investigators that an amended agenda was published on the city website Oct. 11, 2021, that included more than 60 additional letters of support for Fyfe-Millar.

The Ombudsman interviewed witnesses, including the city clerk, and reviewed documents and media reports regarding the appointment.

“We found no evidence that council or committee members met,” Dube concluded.

Fyfe-Millar was defeated during the 2022 municipal election by current Ward 13 Councillor David Ferreira.